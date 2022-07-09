Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions: Eric Browne Single Sponsored by Mikey Joes Bar – Sunday 3rd Sunday 22, Cashen Course; 1st Aidan Daly (7) 40pts (Back 9 – 22pts Back 6-17pts); 2nd Michael Jones (23) 40pts (Back 9 – 22pts Back 6 -15pts); 3rd Cillian Beasley (7) 40pts (Back 9 -21pts); Gross: Liam Carmody 30pts; Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap); 1st Brian Slattery (5) 34pts; 2nd Adrian Walsh (4) 33pts; Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap); 1st Kevin Frost (11) 39pts; 2nd Patrick J O’Sullivan (11) 38pts; 3rd James Quirke (10) 37pts (Back 6-18pts); Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap); 1st Rory Mehigan (18) 40pts; 2nd James Fogarty (19) 38pts (Back 9 – 21pts Back 6-14pts); 3rd Dermot Finnan (13) 38pts (Back 9 – 21pts Back 6-12pts); Category 4, (21+ handicap); 1st Joe Costello (23) 38pts; 2nd John Shier (22) 36pts (B9 – 17pts B6 11 B3-6pts); 3rd Pat Costello (21) 36pts (B9-17pts B6 11 & B3-4pts)

Fixtures: Sunday 10th July 22, Killarney Exchange Day.

Ladies Competition: 18 Hole Stableford Singles – Tuesday 28th June, Cashen Course; 1st Ide O’Brien (55) 42pts; 2nd Siobhán Walsh (22) 36pts (B9: 18pts); 3rd Martha Woulfe (40) 36pts (B9: 16pts); 4th Mary Horgan (22) 35pts

14 Hold Mixed Scramble: Friday 1st July, Cashen Course; 1st Paddy Dee (11.9), Barry Doyle (8), Kevin O’Callaghan (12.4), Carmel O’Connor (36): 37.7 ; 2nd Elaine Molyneaux (17.5), Des Molyneaux (19.7), Ray McCarthy (36.2), Mary Horgan (19.1) 43; 3rd Ellen Healy (37.3), Jeanelle Griffin (30.5), Gerald Hannon (14.8), Michael Jones (21.9) 44.

Ladies Competition: Sponsored by John McGuire Listowel – Sunday 2nd July, Old Course; 1st Marie Kennelly (30) 41 pts; 2nd Catherine Moylan (27) 38 pts (Bk9 21) ; GROSS Margaret McAuliffe (5) 27 gross ; 3rd A M Sexton(22) 38pts (Bk 9 17); Category 1; 1st Catriona Corrigan (14) 33pts; 2nd Mary O'Donoghue(14) 30pts; Seniors: Anne Marie Carroll(19) 32pts

9 Hole Competition: 1st Hazel Stafford (29) 19 pts; 2nd Maria B O'Connor (26) 16 pts (Bk6 12).

Fixtures: Tuesday 5th July, Ladies Competition, Old Course. Sunday 10th July – Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Medal IV Sponsored by John Sextons Menswear – Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions: Thursday 30th June – Cashen Course; 1st Joe McCarthy (19) 41pts B9-22; 2nd Sean Walsh (24) 44-3 41pts B9-19; 3rd Joe Guerin (25) 35 +6 41pts B9-17; Gross Sean Corcoran 28pts; 4th Eddie Moylan (21) 40 -1 39pts B9-18; 5th Noel Lynch (25) 37 +2 39pts B9-16

Fixtures: Thursday 7th July, Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course.

Senior Ladies Competitions: Fixtures: Friday 7th July, Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.



CASTLETROY

Men’s results: Brown Cup: 1st, 2nd 3rd May, 1st N Whelan 7 up, gross D McMahon 4up, Cat 1 N Lawlor 4up, 2nd D Nagle 2up, cat 2 D O Driscoll 6up, 2nd N Birmingham 4up cat 3 1st R Benn 4up 2nd R Sweeney 3up, Cat 4 S O'Hanrahan 6up 2nd D Clohessy 3up, cat 5 M Condon 5UP, 2nd C O'Loughlin 2up.

open singles: Wed open singles, 1st D Foley 40 pts, 2nd W O Leary 38, 3rd J Power 38, gross A Mc Cormack 35 , 4th M O Friel 38 5t T Fitzgibbon 38 , 6th K Fennessy Shannon 37,

Captains prize to juniors: Mr P Micks 1st R Sheehan 41pts, 2nd S McMahon 40; 3rd C Purcell 40; 4th C Ryan 39, 5th C O'Leary 38, 6th R Guinan 37; 7th P Lawlor 37; 8th S tack 36.

Seniors: Michael Meehan Memorial Trophy, 1st C Holmes 2nd N Parks 3rd G Lowe 4th P O'Sullivan 5th N Kelly 6th PJ Noonan 7th P Micks 8th, T Loughran 9th K Horgan 10th A Staunton,

Ladies medal: Sponsored by Dundon Callanan Solicitors, 1st M Feeney 71, 2nd A M Kilroy 76, gross Ber murphy, 93, 3rd M Vaughan 76, 4th M Byrne 77, 5th S Sheehan 77.



DROMOLAND

Men’s Results: Singles Stableford; 1st John O'Shaughnessy 44; 2nd Kieran O'Reilly 43; 3rd Philip Hehir 41; Gross Brian Arthur 41 (34); 4th Trevor Daffy 40.

Mrs Katrina O’Neill Captain’s Prize: 1st Corina Doyle 40 pts; 2nd Linda Kochhar 39 pts; Gross Leslie O’Flynn 24 Gross Pts; 3rd Anne McMahon 38 pts; 4th Sheila Ryan 37 pts; 5th Shauna Moylan 36 pts; 6th Suzanne McConway 36 pts; 7th Siobhan Doohan 35 pts; Longest drive Dervla O’Neill; Nearest the Pin Siobhan Doohan; Front 9 Colette McGuire; Back 9 Niamh McDermott; Committee Cora O’Toole 34 pts; Past captain Mairead Bergin 34 pts; Senior Prize Breda O’Donovan 34 pts; 9 Hole Ladies Brenda Fitzgibban; Ladies Visitor Siobhan Fenton; Mens Prize John Murphy; Mens 2nd Mark Reynolds.

KILRUSH

Mens: 29 June: Senior Men Captain's Prize Mr Michael Hogan; 1 Thomas Coffey (15) 48 pts; 2 Stephen Fennell (20) 40 pts; 3 Brendan Carrig (29) 39 pts; 4 John Donnelly (17) 39 pts;

stableford: 2 July: KG & SC Stableford; 1 Seamus O'Doherty (16) 40 pts; 2 Shane Carey (14) 40 pts; 3 Malcolm McCarthy (09) 39 pts; 4 Brian Scanlan (10) 37 pts.

young trophy: 3 July: The Young Trophy; 1 Brian Scanlan (10) 66; 2 Rory Flynn (13) 67; Lowest Gross Neil Browne (7) 75; 3 Patrick O'Dea 90 (22) 68; Cat 1 Jim Young Snr (9) 68; Cat 2 Michael Miniter (16) 69; Cat 3 John Stapleton (22) 70; Front 9 John Robertson (25) 29.5; Back 9 Cian O'Mahoney (16) 32.

Women: 30 June: P+M Golf Ladies Stroke; 1-Mary Nolan (21) 65; 2-Mary Keating (32) 70



LIMERICK

Ladies: Result of Limerick Golf Club Ladies' 1919 Vase Stableford Competition 25th and 28th June. 1st Anne Molloy, P/H 33, 40 points; 2nd Elaine Donegan, P/H 25, 39 points (b9); Best Gross Emily Walsh, P/H 5, 29 gross points; 3rd Grainne O'Donovan, P/H 15, 39 points; 4th Mary Pat Butler, P/H 17, 38 points (b9); 9 Hole Stableford Competition; 1st Jane Clery, P/H 15, 21 points; 2nd Heather Peirce, P/H 11, 20 points.

RATHBANE

Results: Men's Midweek Open Singles Monday 27th/Tues. 28th/Wed 29th. June. 1st Liam O'Sullivan 40pts. 2nd Ray O'Callaghan 38pts.

Seniors Singles: Thursday 30th June. 1st Paddy McInerney 40pts 2nd John Doyle 38pts 3rd Joe Kearns 37pts 4th Danny Vaughan 37pts. July Monthly Medal Saturday 2nd/Sunday 3rd July 1st Michael Phelan 60Nett.2nd Ger. Byrnes 61Nett. 3rd Niall O'Connor 62Nett.

Ladies: July Monthly Medal Sunday 3rd July. 18 Hole Singles 1st Lucy Kavanagh 73Nett. 2nd Bernie O'Connor 74Nett.

Ladies: Sunday 3rd July. 9 Hole Singles Stableford. 1st Rita Barry 19pts 2nd Geraldine O'Connell 16pts

Ladies 9 Hole Singles: Wednesday 29th June 1st Geraldine O'Connell 21pts 2nd Mary Murphy 20pts

Upcoming Competitions: Members Club Singles every Tuesday until further notice. Sunday 10th July Presidents Prize (Mr.Jack Vaughan) 18 Hole Singles Stableford Blue Markers Entrance Fee €10; Saturday 16th/Sunday 17th July Fourball Betterball.

congrats: Congratulations to Pat Phelan who had a Hole in One on the 9th in the matchplay final.

TIPPERARY

Results: Wednesday June 29th; 18/9 Hole S/Ford, kindly sponsored by Fitzpatrick Casino; 18 holes; Winner: Mary Walsh (26) 39 pts; Runner Up: Ann English (20) 39 pts; 9 holes; Winner: Claire Ryan (JB) (12) 16 pts.

18 hole stableford: Results: Sunday, July 3rd

18 hold S/Ford Club Day; Winner: Kate Nicholson (32) 34 pts

minor and junior: Our Minor and Junior Cup teams were out on Sunday vs Templemore and Bandon, both away. Unfortunately, both were beaten in what were very close matches.

this week: This week we have; on Wednesday, 18/9 hole S/Ford kindly sponsored by Shane Kelly Pharmacy and our biggest day of the golfing year on Sunday, July 10th our Lady Captain's Prize, Ms. Yvonne Daly, hopefully the forecast stays the same and some excellent golf played. We wish Yvonne the best of luck on her day. There will be an 18 hole stroke and 9 hole s/ford competition on the day.