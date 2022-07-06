Search

06 Jul 2022

Flotus and Fight to fly Crisford flag at York

Flotus and Fight to fly Crisford flag at York

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 4:20 PM

Simon and Ed Crisford are targeting York this weekend with two of their stable stars, Flotus and Without A Fight.

The filly Flotus bounced right back to her best at Royal Ascot when third against the colts in the Group One Commonwealth Cup.

She drops in class and is back in against her own sex in the Group Three William Hill Summer Stakes on Friday.

“Obviously she ran a really great race in the Commonwealth Cup against Perfect Power and Flaming Rib, who are heading to the July Cup,” said Ed Crisford.

“We were very pleased with her and she absolutely bounced out of Ascot. This obviously looked like the suitable option and she’s in great form heading into it.”

Without A Fight returned to winning ways last time out in Listed race over course and distance and steps up for the Group Three John Smith’s Silver Cup.

“He seems in good form and has come out of that Listed win well. We know he acts on the track and he likes the ground. I think we’ll be heading there,” Crisford went on.

“He ran well against Hukum in Dubai, has got some really good form and I think he’s an improving older horse.

“Each run, he seems to be improving again and I think the trip is good for him. I do think he stays that trip well and it opens up a lot of doors.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media