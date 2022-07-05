Search

05 Jul 2022

Ross County sign goalkeeper Jake Eastwood on loan from Sheffield United

Ross County sign goalkeeper Jake Eastwood on loan from Sheffield United

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Jul 2022 5:54 PM

Ross County have confirmed the signing of former Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jake Eastwood on a season-long loan from Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old joined County at their pre-season training camp in Verona last week and has finalised his latest loan move.

Eastwood has spent time at the likes of Chesterfield, Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Rochdale, as well as Kilmarnock.

The Rotherham-born keeper, who signed a new two-year deal with the Blades last week, will be looking for better fortune in his second spell in the cinch Premiership.

He made his Killie debut against Hibernian on the opening day of the 2020-21 season at Easter Road but conceded a poor goal inside five minutes after racing out of his box, and went off at half-time with a thigh injury which ruled him out for three months.

Eastwood, who will compete with Ross Laidlaw for the number-one spot at County, only made one more appearance for Kilmarnock, in the League Cup, before joining Grimsby in the second half of the season.

County manager Malky Mackay told his club’s website: “Jake is a goalkeeper that has tested himself across different leagues during his career so far and has worked with some really good goalkeepers and coaches.

“We are delighted he has joined us for the current campaign, and I would like to thank Sheffield United for seeing Ross County as the place where Jake can really challenge himself this season.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media