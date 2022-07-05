Search

05 Jul 2022

Manchester United sign Netherlands full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord

Manchester United sign Netherlands full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Jul 2022 3:43 PM

Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia has completed his move to Manchester United to become new manager Erik ten Hag’s first signing at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old Netherlands full-back, who is understood to have cost United 15million euros (£12.95million), plus 2million euros (£1.7million) in add-ons, has signed a deal which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026 with the option of a further 12 months.

Malacia made 136 appearances for Feyenoord and has been capped by his country at every level from Under-16s to the senior team.

The defender, who completed a medical at United’s Carrington training complex on Monday, told the club’s official website: “It’s an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United.

“This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager leading us. I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players.

“Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt.

“I’ll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family. None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for them.

“Now I’m ready to focus on the future with United and help my new club achieve success.”

Malacia had seemed set to join Ligue 1 side Lyon before United declared their hand to launch Ten Hag’s summer recruitment drive, and the PA news agency understands Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen could soon follow having verbally agreed to join the club.

Football director John Murtough said: “Tyrell is an exciting, dynamic young footballer with excellent experience for his age, including five seasons in the Eredivisie, a European final and full international honours for the Netherlands.

“We look forward to seeing him continue to develop under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and his coaching team in the years ahead.

“Everyone at Manchester United welcomes Tyrell to the club.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media