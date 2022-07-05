Tagline set for Lezoo rematch at Newmarket on Friday

Rod Millman has Group-race plans for his promising pair of juvenile Havana Grey fillies, Tagline and Cuban Mistress.

Tagline was most recently seen at Newmarket in late June, finishing third in the Listed Empress Fillies’ Stakes over six furlongs at 25-1 when ridden by Richard Kingscote.

The chestnut was not afforded an entirely clear passage through the race but finished with notable pace to make the frame inside the final furlong, ultimately coming home a length and three-quarters behind Ralph Beckett’s Lezoo.

The two fillies are now set to meet again at the same track on Friday, with both entered in the Group Two Duchess of Cambridge Stakes over the same trip.

Millman said: “She’s entered on Friday for the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes, we were very pleased with her.

“She was really finishing strongly, if she can run a similar race again I think she’ll run very well.

“I know the winner won very comfortably, but she was staying on as well as anything at the end.

“Her sire, Havana Grey, has had a great season. He’s had a lots of places in Listed and Group races and it would be nice to get him his first winner.

“She’s very genuine, I’ve got two Havana Greys and they’ve both got lovely temperaments. If they’re well-tempered you can get the best out of them.”

Cuban Mistress is the other Havana Grey filly in question, a two-year-old partly owned by Middleham Park racing and partly by her trainer, last seen finishing second behind Rocket Rodney in the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown on Friday.

The Princess Margaret, a Group Three run over six furlongs at Ascot, is the next destination for the horse.

“We’ve got Cuban Mistress, who is equally as nice,” Millman said.

“She was second in the Dragon, so we’ve got two really nice fillies to go to war with.

“Cuban Mistress with probably go for the Princess Margaret, so we’re aiming high but you don’t get these good fillies very often.

“I own half of Cuban Mistress. They’ve both got their black type now, but it would be nice to get it a little thicker.”