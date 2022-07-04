Search

04 Jul 2022

Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen after defender’s Chelsea exit

Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen after defender’s Chelsea exit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jul 2022 4:44 PM

Barcelona have signed Denmark defender Andreas Christensen following the end of his contract at Chelsea.

Christensen moves to the Spanish giants on a four-year deal, with his buy-out clause set at 500million euros (£447million).

The 26-year-old will be officially presented as a Barcelona player on Thursday, the LaLiga club have announced.

Barcelona said in a statement on the club website: “Christensen is a powerful centre-back who is excellent in the air.

“Technically proficient with the ball at his feet also, he is a perfect fit for the Blaugrana back four.”

Christensen joined Chelsea from Brondby in February 2012 and was part of the team which won the 2020–21 Champions League.

After his departure from Stamford Bridge was confirmed at the end of the season, Christensen wrote on Instagram: “I was a young boy at Chelsea with all the hopes and fears of a player starting his career, I’m grateful to the whole club for making my dream come true.

“Having spent 10 amazing years at this club, I felt now was the right time for a new beginning for me and my family.

“Mentally the last few months have been tough as it’s not been an easy decision to leave this club and the fans.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media