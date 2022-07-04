Search

04 Jul 2022

Possible changes Eddie Jones can make to England’s second Test line-up

Possible changes Eddie Jones can make to England’s second Test line-up

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jul 2022 1:14 PM

England are one defeat away from surrendering their series to Australia after a dismal 30-28 loss in the first Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium where they crumbled in the final quarter.

Here, the PA news agency looks at three bold selections head coach Eddie Jones could make in an attempt to ignite a comeback.

Henry Arundell for Joe Cokanasiga – wing

The question of whether Henry Arundell’s try-scoring gifts would translate to the Test arena were answered with his first touch of the ball in an explosive seven-minute cameo off the bench. The 19-year-old debutant displayed strength, footwork and pace to cross in the left corner and announced his arrival to the world. Joe Cokanasiga was a peripheral figure in the first Test and picking Arundell would give England’s backline the searing pace it lacks, as well as a lethal asset to unleash in a broken field situation.

Fraser Dingwall for Joe Marchant – outside centre

For the time being, Jones is wedded to fielding a playmaking axis of Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell to leave the 13 jersey as the only midfield position open to change. Marchant was not alone in having a quiet first Test, but his 13 caps follow a pattern of occasional flashes of brilliance mixed amongst games that pass him by. Dingwall has been a force for Northampton at inside and outside centre this season, carrying more and with greater reward than any other centre available to England. The 23-year-old’s game is rounded out by solid defence and clever passing, making him worth a look.

Jack Willis for Tom Curry – openside flanker


Curry will miss the rest of the tour having returned home following a concussion sustained in the first Test. With the Lions back-row sidelined, Willis could be the answer to the breakdown problems exposed in the opener. Back in action after missing a year because of a serious knee injury, the 25-year-old Wasp is England’s best tackler and would provide opposition over the ball to the outstanding Michael Hooper, the Wallabies captain who produced a turnover that created a crucial momentum swing in the first Test. Willis’ skills extend beyond the breakdown, however, as he offers a muscular carrying threat and is a line-out option.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media