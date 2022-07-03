In pictures: Wimbledon celebrates 100 years of Centre Court with past champions

Wimbledon marked 100 years of Centre Court with a special celebration on Sunday.
Close to 30 past singles champions, including Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Venus Williams, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Roger Federer, made appearances while there was a singing cameo from Sir Cliff Richard.
Here, the PA news agency picks out the best pictures from the occasion.
