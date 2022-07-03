Cachet set for mid-season break

George Boughey is targeting a return to the Rowley Mile with his 1000 Guineas heroine Cachet.

The daughter of Aclaim was a neck winner of the first fillies’ Classic of the season at Newmarket in May and was only beaten a head by Mangoustine in the French equivalent at ParisLongchamp.

She could only finish fifth behind Inspiral in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, beaten six and a quarter lengths, and Boughey believes his stable star deserves a mid-season break before returning in the autumn, with the Sun Chariot Stakes earmarked as a possible race for her return.

Boughey said: “She is good. It is a long year. She peaked in the Breeders’ Cup last year and had a break in July as a two-year-old – and we are going to give her a break.

Nell Gwyn heroine Cachet makes virtually all to win the first Fillies' Classic of the season to provide a first Classic success

“She will probably come back for a Sun Chariot, possibly a Foret, possibly a Breeders’ Cup.

“She is in good shape, but you sort of sacrifice some targets now for bigger targets at the end of the year.”

While the one-mile Sun Chariot could see her clash with impressive Duke Of Cambridge winner Saffron Beach, who looks set to defend her crown, she could also face her Ascot conqueror again.

“It might be quite hard to beat Inspiral, watching her work the other morning,” Boughey added.

“But Cachet is a very good horse on the Rowley Mile and I think we will bring her back there.”