Heather Watson needs just one game to complete second-round Wimbledon win

Heather Watson needed only eight minutes on Thursday to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in five years with a straight sets victory over Wang Qiang.
The British number three saw her round two tie suspended on Wednesday night due to bad light after she had been broken while trying to serve for the match.
Watson returned to Court 18 at 1.43pm and despite failing to take her first two match points, got the job done at the third time of asking to break again and secure a 7-5 6-4 win.
