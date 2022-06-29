Search

30 Jun 2022

Derby takeover expected to be completed on Thursday

Derby takeover expected to be completed on Thursday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 12:05 AM

The takeover of Derby by property developer David Clowes is expected to be completed on Thursday, the club’s joint administrators have said.

Quantuma announced on Sunday they had formally accepted Clowes’ offer to buy the beleaguered Sky Bet League One club and hoped to conclude the sale by Wednesday.

That target date has now slipped slightly due to the complexities involved but there is confidence remaining issues will soon be resolved.

A spokesperson on behalf of Quantuma said: “All parties involved in the sale of the club have been working very hard together since last weekend to complete this extremely complex transaction.

“A small number of outstanding matters remain, and these matters are outside of the control of the joint administrators and Clowes Developments (UK) Limited.

“It is our expectation that these will be finalised tomorrow, Thursday June 30, allowing the transaction to complete then.

“The joint administrators would like to reassure staff, players and supporters that they are in receipt of completion monies from Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd, and the outstanding issues require a short amount of additional time to be finalised.”

Clowes, via his company Clowes Developments, emerged as the potential new owner of the Rams after American businessman Chris Kirchner withdrew his offer to buy the club.

The local businessman has already agreed to purchase Pride Park and issue the club an interim loan.

Derby have been in administration since last year and were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship last season after having 21 points deducted.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media