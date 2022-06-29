Search

30 Jun 2022

Issy Wong living the dream as late wickets boost England against South Africa

Issy Wong living the dream as late wickets boost England against South Africa

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jun 2022 9:35 PM

Issy Wong admitted she was living the dream after pulling on an England shirt for the first time and taking two crucial wickets as the home side gained momentum on a rain-affected day three at Taunton.

The 20-year-old took two late wickets in the final half an hour of play as South Africa finished day three at 55 for three, needing another 78 runs on the final day to make England bat again.

Wong had been added to the squad late as a replacement after Emily Arlott did not recover from coronavirus in time to be fit enough for selection, but has impressed on debut.

Wong admitted playing for England was a dream come true.

“It’s something that I’ve probably been dreaming of since I started playing cricket when I was five so just to be able to live that dream has been really special this week,” the fast bowler said.

When asked about her Test call-up, she said: “My mum had a little cry, my dad didn’t cry.

“It was probably something I wasn’t expecting at all. It hasn’t sunk in yet to be honest but I’m sure in the next couple of weeks or so I can put my feet up for a couple of days then it will begin to sink in a little bit.”

Having only taken one wicket in South Africa’s first innings, Wong looked the most dangerous of the England bowlers under the lights on day three, but she does not want to overthink her performance.

“It’s been wild to be honest. We’ve had a bit of everything, we had some nice weather, we had some rain, we had some wickets and some runs it’s probably had everything so far,” Wong said.

“But I’m really enjoying it, probably didn’t think it was going to happen until a couple of days ago so just trying to – I guess not think too much about it and just enjoy it for this one, but equally trying to impact the game as much as I can.”

South Africa batter Lara Goodall admitted it was challenging to come on and off during the day, with two different stoppages due to the weather.

“I think it’s definitely one of the most challenging things (coming on and off with rain),” she said.

“It’s not easy out there especially with the conditions and stuff, but our coaches said the entire time when we were in the changing room, just switch off, have a cup of tea, play some cards and just try and not think about cricket.

“Then when we know when we are going to start again and you start padding up you just get in the zone so I think that’s what myself and Laura (Wolvaardt) tried to do it’s just a pity that we got out at the end.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media