30 Jun 2022

Setback rules Real World out of Eclipse bid

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jun 2022 2:27 PM

Real World will miss Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse following a setback, trainer Saeed bin Suroor has revealed.

Runner-up to Baaeed on his last two starts in Newbury’s Lockinge Stakes and in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot, the Godolphin handler was preparing to step the five-year-old back up in trip for Sandown’s Group One feature.

Frankie Dettori had been pencilled in to ride the dual Group Two winner, who would have been bidding to give the in-form handler a 195th Group One success.

However, Bin Suroor reports the general 7-1 chance will miss the 10-furlong contest.

“Frankie is our man, but unfortunately the horse is not going to run,” Bin Suroor told the PA news agency.

“Frankie has been my friend for the last 30 years – we have travelled all over the world together and we wanted to use him, but unfortunately the horse coughed and scoped badly, so we decided not to run. It is disappointing, but you don’t run when they are not well.

“We will see how he is, but we will hope to use Frankie when there is something for him.”

