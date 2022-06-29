Josh Moore firmly on the road to recovery after Haydock fall

Trainer Gary Moore reports son Josh to have made significant progress as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a fall at Haydock in April.

Moore sustained broken ribs, a broken leg, a punctured lung and damage to his lower back when parting company with Gleno at the sixth fence in a veterans’ chase on Merseyside.

As if those injuries were not enough, complications due to a chest infection meant he spent several weeks in critical care.

Almost three months on from the initial fall, the 30-year-old remains in hospital, but Moore senior believes he is finally well on the road to recovery.

“He’s not a normal person, is he? He wanted to get better as quickly as he could and get out (of hospital). As well as he’s being looked after, he’s been in there 12 weeks now, which is a long time for anyone,” said the Cisswood Stables handler.

“He’s improved a lot. He’s walking and talking and he even did my declarations for me on Sunday morning, which just amazed me and proves he has no brain damage – he’s back to normal.

“It has been slow progress and it will be slow progress, but it’s progress, which is the main thing.”

While still unsure when his son will return home, Moore is just relieved the worst appears to be behind him.

He added: “That’s something we don’t really know. If he turned up in a taxi tomorrow morning it wouldn’t surprise me! He’s done a few things that he shouldn’t have done already at the hospital.

“When he’ll be out of hospital, I don’t really know, but the sooner the better.”