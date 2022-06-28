Sixes, centuries and celebrations – Eoin Morgan’s England career in pictures

England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has retired from international cricket.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his England career in pictures:
Pictured at the Irish World Academy of Dance, UL were, Dr. Sandra, Inspector Oliver Nally and Anna Banko Szumacher who will perform at the concert | PICTURES: Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.