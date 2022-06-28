Search

28 Jun 2022

Munster Rugby quartet to start for Ireland against Maori All-Blacks

Keith Earls will start on the left wing for Ireland against the Māori All Blacks

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

28 Jun 2022 9:24 AM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

IRELAND head coach Andy Farrell has announced the Ireland side that will play against the Māori All Blacks in the opening fixture of the Summer Tour of New Zealand on tomorrow Wednesday, 8.05am Irish time, live Sky Sports.

Bundee Aki will captain the team as the two sides face off for the first time since 2010. Bundee returns to Hamilton the home of the Chiefs, the team he won a Super Rugby title with in 2013.

The backline features Craig Casey and Ciaran Frawley at half-back, Bundee is joined in the centre by James Hume while the back three sees Jordan Larmour and Keith Earls on the wings with Jimmy O’Brien at fullback.

Jeremy Loughman, Dave Heffernan and Tom Toole make up the front row with Kieran Treadwell and Joe McCarthy at lock.  Cian Prendergast, Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes are named in the backrow.

The replacements are Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Michael Lowry.

The game will be broadcast live on SKY SPORTS and RTE Radio.

Māori All Blacks v Ireland
FMG Stadium, Hamilton, Wednesday, June, 29
KO: 8.05am Irish Time

15. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped
14. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
13. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 37 caps captain
11. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 96 caps
10. Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped
9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps

1. Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped
2. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps
3. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps
4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped
5. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 5 caps
6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped
7. Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
8. Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Replacements:
16. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 20 caps
17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 116 caps
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 23 caps
19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps
20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 27 caps
21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 96 caps
22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 32 caps
23. Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

