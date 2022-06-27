Rain makes early appearance as Wimbledon gets under way

Play was halted by rain after just 40 minutes of the opening day at Wimbledon.
British number one Cameron Norrie, beginning proceedings on Court Two, had just taken the first set 6-0 against Spain’s Pablo Andujar when the rain came.
Play was suspended on all the outside courts and will not begin before 1pm at the earliest.
British wild card Jodie Burrage trailed Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 5-2 in the first set.
Top seed Novak Djokovic will begin his title defence against South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo, under the roof if needed, on Centre Court at 1.30pm.
Britain’s Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are also in action on Centre Court later on Monday.
