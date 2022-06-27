Search

28 Jun 2022

Football rumours: Gabriel Jesus agrees five-year deal with Arsenal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jun 2022 8:25 AM

What the papers say

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has agreed a five-year deal with Arsenal, according to The Guardian. The 25-year-old will move for a fee of £45million and was reportedly lured by Mikel Arteta, who he knows well from their time together at City.

Liverpool are confident in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to The Sun. The 18-year-old is keen for a move back to England and is also admired by City coach Pep Guardiola, meaning the Premier League’s top two teams could fight it out for the star next year.

Meanwhile, the same paper writes that Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag could have only £100m to rebuild the club in the summer. It will not go far if their hopes for securing Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona for £67m come to fruition.

But the Daily Mail adds that a small boost in cash may be earned from shedding 21-year-old defender Brandon Williams for £10m.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

James Ward-Prowse: Sky Sports reports West Ham are interested in the 27-year-old Southampton midfielder.

Josip Juranovic: The Daily Record writes that Atletico Madrid are closely monitoring the 26-year-old Celtic defender.

