Search

27 Jun 2022

Lowther outing is a possibility for Mawj

Lowther outing is a possibility for Mawj

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jun 2022 1:49 PM

Mawj could be seen next in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York on August 18.

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained filly lost little in defeat at Royal Ascot when second to Aidan O’Brien’s Meditate in the Albany Stakes, with the winner and runner-up looking two youngsters of real potential.

A daughter of Exceed And Excel, Mawj had made a winning start to her career at Newmarket in May.

“The horses are running well. We had four winners on Saturday,” Bin Suroor said.

“Mawj is doing good, she came back well. I would like to see how she is in a week’s time. I think there is a race for her at York.

“I want to see how she is. She is tiny – not a big filly – and we don’t want to over-do her. We have to look after her, but she is a nice filly.”

Bin Suroor also confirmed stable star Real World on course for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday, having twice been second at the top level to Baaeed this season – mostly recently in the Queen Anne at the Royal meeting.

“Real World will go to Sandown. We will look for a Group One for him,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media