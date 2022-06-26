Sense Of Duty blitzes Chipchase rivals

Sense Of Duty continued her ascent up the sprinting ladder with a dominant display in the Pertemps Network Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle.

Beaten a head into second on her Newmarket debut last summer, the William Haggas-trained three-year-old had won each of her three starts since – most recently getting the better of last week’s Commonwealth Cup third Flotus in a Listed event at Haydock.

On the strength of that form, it was no surprise to see the daughter of Showcasing head the betting for this six-furlong Group Three at 15-8 and she could hardly have been more impressive.

While she had to be niggled into contention by Tom Marquand, Sense Of Duty found a gear her rivals were simply unable to match when push came to shove – pulling four and a half lengths clear in the style of a filly destined for bigger and better things.

“That was really impressive. She’s a filly I’ve always been a big fan of, as has everyone,” said the winning rider.

“She’s really getting the hang of it now, she’s becoming more professional and she’s a hell of a lot stronger too, so she’s becoming the complete sprinting model as she progresses.

“God only knows how good she could be. I was really impressed with her at Redcar and she beat Flotus at Haydock, who had Group One form and showed it again at Ascot.

“Hopefully this filly can make the step up into that class at some point.”