22 Jun 2022

Ellen White to miss Netherlands game after positive Covid-19 test

22 Jun 2022 12:53 PM

Ellen White will miss England Women’s friendly against the Netherlands on Friday after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Football Association said the Manchester City striker – the Lionesses’ record scorer with 50 goals – had returned home and “will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to camp as soon as possible”, with no replacement being called up.

England take on the Dutch at Elland Road in the second of three warm-up fixtures ahead of next month’s home European Championship.

Sarina Wiegman’s team, who beat Belgium 3-0 at Molineux last week, conclude the trio of friendlies with a clash against Switzerland in Zurich on June 30 before opening the Euros by taking on Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

