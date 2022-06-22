Ellen White to miss Netherlands game after positive Covid-19 test

Ellen White will miss England Women’s friendly against the Netherlands on Friday after testing positive for coronavirus.
The Football Association said the Manchester City striker – the Lionesses’ record scorer with 50 goals – had returned home and “will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to camp as soon as possible”, with no replacement being called up.
England take on the Dutch at Elland Road in the second of three warm-up fixtures ahead of next month’s home European Championship.
Sarina Wiegman’s team, who beat Belgium 3-0 at Molineux last week, conclude the trio of friendlies with a clash against Switzerland in Zurich on June 30 before opening the Euros by taking on Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.