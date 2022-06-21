Search

21 Jun 2022

Luton bring Cauley Woodrow back to the club from Barnsley

Luton have re-signed their former youth striker Cauley Woodrow from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The 27-year-old came through the youth ranks at Kenilworth Road and made his first-team debut for the then non-League Hatters at the age of 16 in 2010.

He left for Fulham the following year and later had loan spells at Southend, Burton, Bristol City and Barnsley before making his switch to the Tykes permanent in 2019.

The former England Under-21 international leaves the South Yorkshire side, for whom he scored 53 goals in 156 appearances, following their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season.

“I’m a bit emotional to be back at Luton Town,” Woodrow told the club’s website. “This is where I started my journey as a professional footballer.

“I’m delighted to be here. I’m a local boy and to be playing my football back where it all started, it is great for me.”

Manager Nathan Jones said: “Cauley is a real standout signing for us – a marquee signing.”

