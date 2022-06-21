Search

21 Jun 2022

Nunthorpe entry to be made for speed queen Dramatised

Nunthorpe entry to be made for speed queen Dramatised

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jun 2022 3:41 PM

Impressive Queen Mary winner Dramatised will get an entry in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

The Karl Burke-trained two-year-old scorched the Ascot turf last week, never looking in any danger in cruising to victory by a length and three-quarters.

In the immediate aftermath owner Steve Parkin mentioned the Lowther at the York meeting while the Prix Morny at Deauville the same weekend is another option for the Showcasing filly.

Should she take on her elders in the Nunthorpe, however, for which she is a 5-1 chance with Unibet, she would be attempting to become the first juvenile winner since John Best’s Kingsgate Native in 2007.

“All the horses have come out of Ascot well,” said Burke, who enjoyed a special week.

“Dramatised will certainly have an entry in the Nunthorpe, but we’ll keep all options open at this stage.

“I’m not sure there’s that much for her before then. It will either be the French race, the Lowther or the Nunthorpe.

“It was a nice race to watch, it was a good meeting as a whole.”

The Leyburn handler was also on the mark with Holloway Boy, who won the Chesham at 40-1 on his debut.

“We’ve not plans for him at the moment, were just seeing how he comes out of it,” said Burke.

“We’ll maybe look at the Vintage at Goodwood or maybe the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket, something like that maybe.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media