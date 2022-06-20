Search

20 Jun 2022

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor signs one-year contract extension with Rangers

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor signs one-year contract extension with Rangers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jun 2022 6:30 PM

Veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor has decided against hanging up his gloves and has signed a new one-year contract with Rangers.

There was speculation that the 40-year-old may have been about to retire, with his previous deal expiring at the end of the season just finished.

However, after taking a couple of weeks to consider his options since helping Rangers to the Europa League final, McGregor has decided to commit to another season between the sticks for the Gers.

“I’m obviously delighted,” he told Rangers’ website. “At the end of last season, there were a lot of games and a lot of concentration on the games.

“I then had a couple of weeks’ holiday and really thought about it and spoke to a lot of people about it, and everybody said to play as long as you can. After the break, that’s what I was thinking myself, so here we are.”

McGregor has made 469 appearances over the course of his two spells with Rangers and was number one last term as they made it all the way to the final of the Europa League.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is delighted the former Scotland keeper has opted to continue playing on.

“Allan brings us invaluable experience and leadership both on and off the pitch, and I am really pleased he has chosen to stay with us for another year,” he said.

“I have been really impressed with the positive influence he has on our players, and also the dedication he has shown to still be a valuable asset for us in a playing-sense at the age of 40.

“I feel it is important to have players in our dressing room who really understand the club, and Allan certainly is one of them.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media