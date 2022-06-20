Search

20 Jun 2022

England name uncapped seamers Emily Arlott and Lauren Bell for South Africa Test

England name uncapped seamers Emily Arlott and Lauren Bell for South Africa Test

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jun 2022 5:28 PM

England have named uncapped seamers Emily Arlott and Lauren Bell in their squad for their only LV= Insurance women’s Test against South Africa next week.

Katherine Brunt’s Test retirement at the weekend came a couple of months after Anya Shrubsole brought an end to her international career, leaving England needing a couple of new opening bowlers in Taunton.

Neither Arlott nor Bell have featured at international level, while there are another three uncapped players at Test level in the 13-strong group, with another fast-medium bowler in Freya Davies selected.

All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards and opening batter Emma Lamb have also been given the nod and could make their Test debuts in a four-day match which starts on June 27, forming the first part of a multi-format series against the Proteas, with three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s to follow.

“There are a number of new faces in the squad which brings a real level of energy and enthusiasm,” said England head coach Lisa Keightley.

“With Katherine Brunt retired from Test cricket and Anya Shrubsole from all forms of the international game, a number of bowling spots have opened up which is hugely exciting.

“I’m sure they’ll all be very keen to grab their opportunity.

“We have to balance having the appropriate back-up for the senior squad, while also giving playing opportunities. We need our players to play as much cricket as possible, which is why we have a deliberately small Test squad.”

Seam bowler Issy Wong has been named as a travelling reserve, while Georgia Elwiss captains an England A team containing Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Danni Wyatt that will put the touring South Africans through their paces in a three-day warm-up at Arundel, beginning on Tuesday.

With Winfield-Hill omitted from the Test squad, Lamb – part of the England side that reached the 50-over World Cup final earlier this year – is poised to open alongside Tammy Beaumont.

Captain Heather Knight and seven others have been retained from the England team that drew the one-off women’s Ashes Test in Canberra in January.

England Test squad to face South Africa: H Knight (captain), N Sciver (vice-captain), E Arlott, T Beaumont, L Bell, K Cross, A Davidson-Richards, F Davies, C Dean, S Dunkley, S Ecclestone, A Jones, E Lamb.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media