Real World remains in Coral-Eclipse reckoning

Real World is still in the mix for Saturday week’s Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown, having chased home Baaeed on his last two outings.

Saeed bin Suroor’s five-year-old got closer to William Haggas’ unbeaten star at Royal Ascot than he did in the Lockinge, although he was still beaten by a length and three-quarters.

A step up to 10 furlongs – a distance at which he has won before – is now under consideration, and it would also mean a Baaeed-free race.

“He’s in the race and we just need to see how he comes out of Ascot,” said Bin Suroor.

Special racehorse! Baaeed is a stunning winner of the Queen Anne Stakes 🙌 #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/aIfHGBJlX6 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 14, 2022

“I want to see how he is next week but it’s so far so good, he looks happy and fresh but we need to see closer to the race.

“We will go back up to a mile and a quarter with him, he’s won over it before in a Listed race at Newbury last year so it is definitely something to look at.

“He got closer to Baaeed. He was coming back at him, I think there could be more to come from him at 10 furlongs.

“If you look at his pedigree you might not think he’d stay, but we’ve seen him get it before.

“He’s a class horse. The Juddmonte International is another race we could look at.”

In seven starts on turf, Baaeed is the only horse to beat Real World, who again tried dirt earlier in the year in the Saudi Cup and Dubai World Cup.