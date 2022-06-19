Goodwood option for Twilight Calls

Henry Candy’s King’s Stand runner-up Twilight Calls could head to Glorious Goodwood next.

The four-year-old produced a career-best effort in defeat at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, chasing home Australian star Nature Strip and proving best of the domestic challenge.

With every run this season Twilight Calls has improved by a minimum of 4lb on official ratings and he took another step forward at the Royal meeting, but unfortunately the winner proved in a different league.

The speedy five furlongs of Goodwood’s King George Stakes could be his next port of call, if not it will be straight to the Nunthorpe in August at York’s Ebor meeting.

Wow! Nature Strip is electric and wins the King’s Stand for @mcacajamez and @cwallerracing 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/4a1uh0SBBP — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 14, 2022

“He’s fine after the race, thankfully,” said Candy.

“We’ll contemplate Goodwood, the King George there, otherwise it will be the Nunthorpe.

“I think he’s a five-furlong horse now. I know it looked as if he was staying on well the other day but the start wasn’t perfect and I’d be very loath to go back to six furlongs. I’ve tried it enough times and it didn’t work so I think we’ll stick to five at the moment.

“Tuesday was another step forward, with each run this year he has improved and he did so clearly again, which is always nice to see.

“Unfortunately from our point of view the Australians came this year, but at least we look sure to have some fun for the rest of the year.”