Search

18 Jun 2022

Eddie Jones keen to see if rookies can stake claim for Australia tour spot

Eddie Jones keen to see if rookies can stake claim for Australia tour spot

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jun 2022 3:11 PM

Eddie Jones will use his “teabag theory” to decide if the rookies on parade against the Barbarians on Sunday are ready to participate in England’s tour of Australia.

Full-back Tommy Freeman and hooker Jack Walker are the uncapped players in action at Twickenham, but Joe Cokanasiga, Mark Atkinson and Bevan Rodd will also be seeking the type of performance that convinces Jones they will be needed Down Under.

Emerging prospects populate the bench as well and they enter this annual non-cap international knowing that it is the last chance to secure selection before the touring squad is named on Monday.

“It’s all about opportunity,” said head coach Jones, who has named veteran scrum-half Danny Care on the bench.

“This is a practise game for Australia and an opportunity for some young guys to show us what they’re capable of under almost Test-like conditions. “We’ll see whether they’re ready for the next jump.

“Last-minute impressions are always important. We always talk about the teabag theory. You get your tea bag out of the packet and you never really know how good it is until you put the hot water into it.

“And on Sunday some of these young guys are going to be in hot water, so we’ll see how good the tea is.”

Jones has called Sunday’s opponents the ‘French Barbarians’ due to their heavy Gallic influence that is a result of Fabien Galthie’s presence as head coach.

Virimi Vakatawa, Damien Penaud and Charles Ollivon are established France internationals, while England lock George Kruis will be playing his final match before retiring.

England will want to avoid a third successive defeat, but Jones insists the outcome has reduced significance.

“You have to remember it is an England XV game. It’s not a Test match, it’s a different situation. It’s a non-capped game. We are experimenting in the game,” Jones said.

“We are looking at players who are capable of playing Test rugby and we are looking at doing a couple of different things tactically to see where we can take it and see if it suits the strengths of the players.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media