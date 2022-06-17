Sam Hain and Adam Hose power Bears to record total as T20 batters have a Blast

Birmingham Bears set a new record total in English domestic T20 cricket, amassing 261 for two in their 55-run Vitality Blast win against Nottinghamshire Outlaws.

Only seven better scores have ever been posted in world T20 cricket, while Bears duo Sam Hain (112 not out) and Adam Hose (88 not out) shared a record third-wicket stand in this country of 174.

Joe Clarke made 86 from 45 balls in reply to take the Outlaws to 150 for two, with 112 needed at 14.6 per over, but he fell at long-off and the rest crashed in 36 balls as the Outlaws were all out for 206.

On a night where batters thrived across the country, Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams thrashed his maiden Blast half-century to guide Essex Eagles to their highest-ever total in the tournament in an 11-run win over Sussex Sharks.

Sams hammered 71 from just 24 deliveries, including six sixes and as many fours, as Essex racked up 244 for seven at Chelmsford on their way to a third victory in four games.

Mohammad Rizwan blazed 66 from 32 to keep the Sharks’ hopes alive before former Essex star Ravi Bopara bludgeoned a valiant 51 from 26.

But it was not enough as Bopara fell to Sams in the final over as Sussex reached 233 for six, with the match aggregate of 477 setting a new Blast record.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 🏏🔥 The Eagles win a nail-biter to go 4 from 4 at Fortress Chelmsford 💪 pic.twitter.com/o8qzD5HdlR — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) June 17, 2022

Sunil Narine smashed a 29-ball half-century as Surrey thrashed Middlesex by seven wickets to maintain their unbeaten start in the Vitality Blast.

West Indies star Narine hit four sixes in an unbeaten 51 in front of a 30,000 full house at the Kia Oval as Surrey made it seven wins from eight matches – plus a no result against Glamorgan – while Middlesex slumped to a sixth straight defeat.

Ollie Pope finished unbeaten on 37 as South Group leaders Surrey cruised to 158 for three in 15.1 overs in reply to Middlesex’s 155 for eight, with Narine and home skipper Chris Jordan both taking two for 27.

The Kia Oval crowd are in seventh heaven! Another superb performance. A seventh @VitalityBlast win consolidates Surrey's position at the top of the South Group.#SurreyCricket #VitalityBlast pic.twitter.com/1CGGfUq35Y — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) June 17, 2022

Josh Cobb led from the front as Northamptonshire thrashed North Group leaders Lancashire by seven wickets at Wantage Road.

Cobb, dropped on nought, struck 57 off 32 balls, including three sixes as the hosts chased down a target of 154 with 22 balls to spare.

Durham go down by 65 runs to Yorkshire at Seat Unique Riverside#ForTheNorth — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) June 17, 2022

Adam Lyth’s onslaught was decisive as Yorkshire Vikings cruised to a comfortable 65-run win over Durham at Chester-le-Street.

Lyth blasted 81 from 46 balls and was well supported by Finn Allen and Tom Kohler-Cadmore – who both made 48 – as the Vikings made 201 for five before Durham were limited to 136 for eight.

Rilee Rossouw (54) and Lewis Gregory (60 not out) smashed rapid half-centuries as Somerset sealed a seven-run win against arch-rivals Gloucestershire at Taunton.

The hosts recovered from a slow start to run up 184 for six before restricting Gloucestershire to 177 for eight.

James Vince demolished Kent Spitfires with a 54-ball century as Hampshire Hawks romped to a fifth straight win.

Hawks skipper Vince (100) recorded his third T20 century as he combined with Tom Prest (52 off 37 balls) for a 128-run second-wicket stand.

🙌 𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐈𝐍 🙌 The Hawks win 5️⃣ on the bounce thanks to a @vincey14 century before Wood, Ellis and Fuller pick up two wickets each 💪 What a complete performance 😍 Match Centre ⤵️ — Hampshire Hawks (@hantscricket) June 17, 2022

Ross Whiteley added a six-ball 23 to lift the Hawks to their third-highest T20 score of 221, a total the Spitfires never looked like chasing before falling 54 runs short in front of the largest Ageas Bowl crowd of the season.

Leicestershire Foxes ended a run of four consecutive home defeats with an eight-wicket win over bottom-of-the-table Worcestershire Rapids.

Ben Mike (three for 20), Naveen ul-Haq (three for 22) and Callum Parkinson (three for 28) restricted the Rapids to a paltry 116 for nine and the Foxes cruised home with almost eight overs to spare, Arron Lilley smashing an unbeaten 68 from 38 balls and Nick Welch making 41 not out.