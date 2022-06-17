Search

17 Jun 2022

Chloe Kelly ecstatic to be back in England action after long-term injury

Chloe Kelly ecstatic to be back in England action after long-term injury

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jun 2022 12:35 PM

Chloe Kelly admits she is “loving every minute” following her eye-catching return to England duty ahead of next month’s home Euros.

The Lionesses beat Belgium 3-0 at Molineux on Wednesday in the first of three warm-up fixtures building up to the tournament that begins on July 6.

Kelly was introduced at half-time for her first international appearance since suffering an ACL injury in May 2021, and England subsequently went ahead in the 62nd minute when the winger’s shot deflected in off Amber Tysiak.

The Manchester City player last featured for her country in April 2021, shortly before getting injured.

Asked what it meant to be back playing in an England shirt, Kelly said: “It’s brilliant.

“Enjoying every minute, proud to wear the shirt, and to score for my country is brilliant. To be back with the girls, back in the squad, I’m loving every minute.

“Looking back at the past year, it’s been a journey, but to come this far, it’s so great.”

While there was some question over whether it was Kelly’s goal – to break her international duck, on her eighth cap – or an own goal, the 24-year-old was in no doubt, saying with a smile: “I just watched it back, it definitely is (my goal).

“It definitely was going on target, so I’m claiming that one.”

It came a day on from the confirmation that she had the made the cut as Sarina Wiegman’s Euros squad was reduced from a provisional 28 to a final 23.

Kelly said: “Honestly, I was nearly crying. So many tears in my eyes, so much emotion.

“I just FaceTimed my family, because I know how much it means to them, just as much as it means to me, because they’ve been through this past 12 months with me every step of the way.

“Each day was so tough in my rehab and I think looking back, you appreciate those moments that get you here – the blood, sweat and tears really.”

England added a second goal four minutes after Kelly’s strike through another substitute, Rachel Daly, and the third then came in the 83rd minute as captain Leah Williamson’s shot hit the bar and went in off goalkeeper Nicky Evrard.

Wiegman’s side face Holland – the team she guided to Euro 2017 glory – at Elland Road next Friday and then Switzerland in Zurich six days later before taking on Austria at Old Trafford in the Euros’ opening match.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media