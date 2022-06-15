Search

15 Jun 2022

All eyes on Reach For The Moon in Hampton Court

All eyes on Reach For The Moon in Hampton Court

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jun 2022 5:23 PM

Royal Ascot crowds love nothing more than cheering home a winner for the Queen – and the betting suggests Reach For The Moon has a gilt-edged opportunity in the Hampton Court Stakes on Thursday.

Once favourite for this year’s Derby, a setback meant the Classic came too soon and he did not reappear until the Heron Stakes at Sandown in May.

Since then it has always been the plan to run at this meeting and while potential Group One targets await in the Eclipse and King George, he faces Group Three company over 10 furlongs with the racing world watching in anticipation.

The Queen’s colours were first carried to victory at the meeting way back in 1953 by Choir’s Boy in the Royal Hunt Cup.

Reach For The Moon is trained by John and Thady Gosden and finished second in last year’s Chesham Stakes, when the Queen was in attendance, so can call on that experience.

“He has pleased us in his work since Sandown – he has gone nicely – and we are very happy with him,” said John Gosden.

“It would be amazing to give Her Majesty a winner and we hope he goes there with a nice chance.”

Jane Chapple-Hyam, as an Australian, is hoping to spoil the party with Claymore, who was second in the Craven to Native Trail before finishing unplaced in the French Guineas.

“It is an interesting race, as clearly the Queen’s horse is the favourite and Frankie Dettori and John Gosden have been very bold about that. I think that is their banker and many people’s banker of the week,” she said.

“When Claymore was second in the Craven, the third horse – Hoo Ya Mal – was subsequently second in the Derby and people are forgetting that. I think he has got a bit of a squeak.”

She quipped: “How should I say this? I’m not afraid to wreck the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – it will be ‘off with her head’ if I do!

“He has got to run and take his chance. I would hope for the same going as the Craven meeting (good ground) and they don’t over-water.”

Cresta, who changed hands for almost £500,000 on Monday evening at the Ascot sales, Kingmax, Maksud and the Aidan O’Brien-trained Howth complete the field.

O’Brien said: “He is in good form. He ran well in the Royal Lodge and last time over seven and he goes up in trip. We are hopeful he will run well.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media