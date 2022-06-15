Search

Aberdeen’s Dean Campbell joins League Two side Stevenage on season-long loan

Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell has joined English League Two side Stevenage on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old midfielder spent time during the second half of last term on loan at Kilmarnock, helping them to the Scottish Championship title.

The academy graduate has made 75 appearances for the Dons’ first team since making his debut against Celtic in 2017 aged just 16.

Manager Jim Goodwin believes Campbell will benefit from his move south.

“Dean has come back in great shape for pre-season training, and he goes to Stevenage in order to secure some regular first-team football, which I think is vital at this stage in his career,” he told the Aberdeen website.

“Gaining that additional game-time, in a very competitive league, will be invaluable and we hope he will return here stronger as a result of the experience.”

