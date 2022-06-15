Dramatised puts up winning performance in Queen Mary

Dramatised justified her tall reputation with a runaway victory in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Karl Burke has made no secret of the regard in which he holds the Showcasing filly, who made a huge impression on her debut at Newmarket in April and had been kept fresh for the Royal meeting since.

Sent off the 5-2 favourite in the hands of Danny Tudhope, who landed the final two races on Tuesday, Dramatised travelled powerfully for much of the five-furlong contest before bursting clear.

Seriously impressive filly! Dramatised sparkles in the Queen Mary for @karl_burke and gives Danny Tudhope his third #RoyalAscot winner of the week! pic.twitter.com/QU0w7gFX1E — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 15, 2022

Tudhope dropped his whip with over a furlong still to run, but it made little difference as his mount proved much too good for her rivals and passed the post with a length and three-quarters in hand.

Maylandsea finished a clear second, with Maria Branwell pipping American raider Love Reigns to third.

Burke said: “She’s shown us that all the way along, physically since Newmarket she’s done nothing but strengthen and improve. I thought she looked in great condition today, she ran like I dared to dream and hope she would.

“It’s a great result, it’s a great result for Clipper (Logistics), for Steve Parkin and Joe Foley, they’re putting a huge amount into the business and they deserve days like this.

“She lengthens and she keeps going. I’m sure she’ll stay six furlongs, although Danny said to keep her at five furlongs for the moment.

“There’s still more to come from her. She has physically grown over the last two months and she is a very good filly.”

On plans, the North Yorkshire handler said: “Her work has been excellent – she’s a bit of a diva, so we’ve just had to keep a lid on her, but she handled everything really well.

“She’s the quickest two-year-old I’ve trained over five furlongs, but I’m sure she will stay six. The Lowther and Morny could be options for her and later in the year the Cheveley Park.”

Of the runner-up, trainer Michael Bell said: “It was a very good run and I think the winner is obviously a very good filly. She is very smart.

“Had we been drawn next to her, we’d obviously have finished a bit closer, but the winner is obviously good.

Very Classy Filly 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/3745dHuhES — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 15, 2022

“She is a filly that has a massive future. Her temperament is to die for. She is going to be a filly who will bring her owners a lot of fun going forward.

“There are no immediate plans. There is the Empress or the Cherry Hinton (at Newmarket) – we’ll see where the winner rocks up. The winner will have a penalty in the Cherry Hinton, so the Cherry Hinton might be the race.”

David O’Meara said of Maria Branwell: “She has run well, hasn’t she. She did the business at Sandown and she has produced a run there today, so we’re delighted with her.

“She ran like she might stay six (furlongs), but I would not necessarily be in a rush to go straight to six. The Lowther might be possible target, we’ll have a chat and see.”