Limerick sides kick-off SFAI Kennedy Cup play-off games at UL

THE play-off stages of the SFAI Kennedy Cup interleague soccer competition begin today, Wednesday, following the completing of the group stages.

The three Limerick sides, Limerick County, Limerick District and Limerick Desmond Schoolboy Leagues all missed out on a place in the quarter-finals of the Kennedy Cup proper.

Limerick County were pipped for top spot in Group 8, finishing second in the pool, one point behind group winners Sligo/Leitrim.

Limerick County played out a 3-3 draw in their final group game against the NECSL. After falling 1-0 in arrears early on, County equalised through Cian McNamara, of Herbertstown AFC. A second goal from McNamara had County 2-1 to the good and the Limerick side also led 3-2 before conceding an equaliser which denied them claiming the win.

Earlier in the day, Limerick County defeated Sligo/Leitrim 2-0 in their second group fixture with goals from Timmy O’Sullivan, Castle Utd, and the in-form Cian McNamara, Herbertstown AFC.

Limerick County will now face South Belfast in their Bowl quarter-final at 3pm this Wednesday at UL.

Limerick District finished in third place in Group after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Sligo/Leitrim in their final group game played in front of a large attendance on Tuesday evening.

After their opening night draw with Limerick County, the District side had scored a 1-0 win over NECSL earlier on Tuesday, thanks to a goal from Eamon Doyle of Fairview Rangers.

Limerick District will now face South Tippeary in the Shield quarter-finals at 1pm this Wednesday at UL.

Meanwhile, Limerick Desmond finished in their spot in Group 5 after losing 2-1 to table toppers Cork in their final group fixture.

After falling 1-0 in arrears, Desmond hit back with a goal from Max White, of Breska Rovers, to draw level. However, Mallow's Colin Healy popped up with a winner for Cork.

Earlier in the day, Limerick Desmond had defeated the Cavan/Monaghan League 5-2 in their second group game of this year's Kennedy Cup. Desmond stunned their opponents with three goals in five minutes from Darragh Taylor, of Breska Rovers, Sean Downes, of AK United from the penalty spot and Daven Healy, Abbeyfeale United.

Desmond then added a fourth goal from Darragh Mullane, GB Rovers, while Healy then added his second and the Limerick side's fifth goal to seal the win.

Desmond will take on Dundalk in their Shield quarter-final at 1pm today, Wednesday.

Kennedy Cup Play-Off Games, Wednesday, June 15

Kennedy Cup Quarter-finals: (5pm)

Waterford v Sligo-Leitrim; Galway v Wexford; DDSL v Midlands; Donegal v Cork

Kennedy Bowl Quarter-Finals: (3pm)

Kilkenny v NDSL; Drogheda v West Cork; Carlow v Roscommon; Limerick Co v South Belfast

Kennedy Shield Quarter-Finals: (1pm)

Dundalk v Limerick Desmond; Clare v Longford; Kerry v Mayo; South Tipperary v Limerick District

Kennedy Trophy Quarter-Finals: (11am)

Inishowen v North Tipperary; NECSL v Wicklow; WWEC v Cavan-Monaghan, Lisburn Castlereagh v Bye

SQUAD DETAILS:

LIMERICK DISTRICT

Players: Kevin Fitzpatrick, Ben Kiely, Daniel Zwiegela (all Aisling Annacotty), Sean Kiely, Alex Omoriyi, Rory McKeon (all Corbally United), Eamon Doyle (Fairview Rangers), Julian Mahango (Mungret Regional), Jack Duggan, Oisin Healy, Oscar O'Donoghue, Jack Croke (all Pike Rovers), Jack Dervan, Jovanny Kwusike, Alan Cleary, Daniel Kirby, Tony Hourigan, George Lloyd (all Regional United), Raihan Uddin, Jamie Curtin (both Shelbourne).

Management: Manager/coach Carl O'Donovan; Coach Aidan Ryan; GK coach Paul Kirby.



LIMERICK COUNTY

Players: Matthew Cox Holycross AFC; Ryan O’Carrroll Holycross AFC; Ben Gubbins Holycross AFC; Timmy O’Sullivan Castle Utd; Rory Hanly Holycross AFC; Alex Woodland Murroe AFC; Michael Hanly Holycross AFC; Ciaran Collins Kilmallock AFC; Ben Ross Charleville AFC; Jackie Dwane Kilmallock AFC; Cian McNamara Herbertstown AFC; Josh McLoughlin Charleville AFC; Evan O’Riordan Charleville AFC; Tadhg McElligott Murroe AFC; Conor Hayes Holycross AFC; Ryan Downey Ballylanders AFC; Sean Maguire Kilmallock AFC; Cian Finucane Charleville AFC; Cillian Murphy Holycross AFC; Charlie Stokes Pallas Utd.

Management: Manager & Head coach Gordon Ross from Murroe AFC; Coaches David O’Carroll, Holycross, Michael Collins Kilmallock AFC; Barry Woodland Murroe AFC; First Aid James McLoughlin.



LIMERICK DESMOND

Players: Daven Healy (Abbeyfeale Utd), Jamie O' Mahoney (Athea Utd), Jack Doran, Michael Kirby, Sean Downes (AK Utd), Daniel Magner, Jamie Quinn, Kieran Long (Ballingarry AFC), Alex Smith, Darragh Taylor, Max White, Shane Dillon (Breska Rovers), Daniel-John Cussen, Ryan Sheehan (Broadford Utd), Darragh Mullane (GB Rovers), Darragh O'Donoghue, Jack O'Kelly, James McCarthy, Paul Murphy (Granagh Utd), Chris Kiely (Newcastle West Town).

Management: Manager: Chinazo John Nnaya; Assistant Coaches: Dean Corbett, Joey Healy, Mike O'Keeffe.