In Pictures: Big crowds follow the three Limerick teams as the Kennedy Cup kicks-off in UL

THE three Limerick sides began their Kennedy Cup U14 soccer campaigns on Monday.
And, Limerick District, Limerick County and the Desmond League all have another two games this Tuesday ahead of the play-off stages on Wednesday.
There was a big local derby in Group Eight on Monday evening with Limerick District and Limerick County finishing 1-1. Daniel Kirby of Regional Utd put District ahead but there was to be a late equaliser from Ben Ross of Charleville.
Today, Limerick District play NECSL at 12.30 and Sligo-Leitrim at 6pm, while Limerick County play Sligo-Leitrim at 12.30 and NECSL at 6pm.
Limerick Desmond were defeated 2-1 by Roscommon in their opening game.
Daniel Magner gave Desmond an early second half lead but Roscommon were 2-1 within 15-minutes. Desmond then missed a penalty which to equalise.
This Tuesday, Desmond play Cavan-Monaghan at 12,30 and the Cork League at 6pm.
SQUAD DETAILS:
LIMERICK DISTRICT
Players: Kevin Fitzpatrick, Ben Kiely, Daniel Zwiegela (all Aisling Annacotty), Sean Kiely, Alex Omoriyi, Rory McKeon (all Corbally United), Eamon Doyle (Fairview Rangers), Julian Mahango (Mungret Regional), Jack Duggan, Oisin Healy, Oscar O'Donoghue, Jack Croke (all Pike Rovers), Jack Dervan, Jovanny Kwusike, Alan Cleary, Daniel Kirby, Tony Hourigan, George Lloyd (all Regional United), Raihan Uddin, Jamie Curtin (both Shelbourne).
Management: Manager/coach Carl O'Donovan; Coach Aidan Ryan; GK coach Paul Kirby.
LIMERICK COUNTY
Players: Matthew Cox Holycross AFC; Ryan O’Carrroll Holycross AFC; Ben Gubbins Holycross AFC; Timmy O’Sullivan Castle Utd; Rory Hanly Holycross AFC; Alex Woodland Murroe AFC; Michael Hanly Holycross AFC; Ciaran Collins Kilmallock AFC; Ben Ross Charleville AFC; Jackie Dwane Kilmallock AFC; Cian McNamara Herbertstown AFC; Josh McLoughlin Charleville AFC; Evan O’Riordan Charleville AFC; Tadhg McElligott Murroe AFC; Conor Hayes Holycross AFC; Ryan Downey Ballylanders AFC; Sean Maguire Kilmallock AFC; Cian Finucane Charleville AFC; Cillian Murphy Holycross AFC; Charlie Stokes Pallas Utd.
Management: Manager & Head coach Gordon Ross from Murroe AFC; Coaches David O’Carroll, Holycross, Michael Collins Kilmallock AFC; Barry Woodland Murroe AFC; First Aid James McLoughlin.
LIMERICK DESMOND
Players: Daven Healy (Abbeyfeale Utd), Jamie O' Mahoney (Athea Utd), Jack Doran, Michael Kirby, Sean Downes (AK Utd), Daniel Magner, Jamie Quinn (C), Kieran Long (Ballingarry AFC), Alex Smith, Darragh Taylor, Max White, Shane Dillon (Breska Rovers), Daniel-John Cussen, Ryan Sheehan (Broadford Utd), Darragh Mullane (GB Rovers), Darragh O' Donoghue, Jack O'Kelly, James McCarthy, Paul Murphy (VC) Granagh Utd, Chris Kiely (Newcastlewest Town). Management: Manager: Chinazo John Nnaya; Assistant Coaches: Dean Corbett, Joey Healy, Mike O'Keeffe.
