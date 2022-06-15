Search

15 Jun 2022

England manager Gareth Southgate praises Jake Daniels’ bravery in coming out

England manager Gareth Southgate praises Jake Daniels’ bravery in coming out

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jun 2022 10:30 AM

England boss Gareth Southgate praised Jake Daniels’ bravery for becoming the UK’s first currently active male professional footballer to come out as gay and hopes players’ sexuality will not always be a discussion point.

Having broken onto the scene at Blackpool this season, the 17-year-old striker became the first active male professional footballer in Britain to come out since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

England manager Southgate has joined the great and good from football and beyond in praising Daniels, who he hopes finds football to be a more tolerant and safer place than in the past.

“Firstly, I think Jake has incredible support from within the game and I think everybody’s admiring his bravery – somebody so young to take that step,” the Three Lions boss said.

“It’s sad that we’re actually talking that way because, frankly, across any other walk of life, the sexuality of somebody wouldn’t even be questioned and wouldn’t be a discussion.

“So, that’s the bridge that we all know has needed to be crossed and he’s opened that possibility for everybody else now.

“It’s brilliant that he’s done that and I hope others feel the confidence and the support that they feel they can do it.

“It’s to be proved yet whether there is more tolerance from the terraces, from everywhere, really, within the game and I think the support is there.

“I know for certain that within the dressing room and within the game, the people I talk to, that’s how it is.

“So, yeah, let’s hope it’s the start and that, in actual fact, in a couple of years’ time it’s not a discussion, there’s less surrounding one individual.

“Hopefully there are many others now that feel free to follow because, for sure, there will be other gay players, who at the moment don’t feel confident enough to take the steps that Jake has taken.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media