Search

14 Jun 2022

Baaeed and Nature Strip light up opening afternoon at Royal Ascot

Baaeed and Nature Strip light up opening afternoon at Royal Ascot

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jun 2022 6:55 PM

Royal Ascot thrives on international competition. So it was hard to believe it had been 10 years since the great Australian mare Black Caviar graced British shores. The way her compatriot Nature Strip lit up day one in the King’s Stand Stakes will surely open the floodgates for more challengers in the coming years.

On a thrilling first afternoon – where crowds returned to the showpiece fixture in their thousands following the pandemic – Baaeed started the meeting in style with a straightforward win in the Queen Anne Stakes, while Coroebus followed up his 2000 Guineas triumph in a blanket finish to the St James’s Palace Stakes. The pair could now meet in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

All that somewhat overshadowed another Royal Ascot victory for Hollie Doyle on Bradsell – but you get the feeling there will be plenty more of those to come.

There might be for young Callum Hutchinson, too, as the apprentice rider enjoyed a moment he will never forget in guiding Coltrane to a narrow success over favourite Bring On The Night and Ryan Moore in the Ascot Stakes.

Picture of the day

Picture of the day II

Performance of the day

Quote of the day

What’s next?

Wednesday’s highlight is without question the Prince of Wales’s Stakes. Fresh from Derby glory, Sir Michael Stoute fields the favourite in the progressive Bay Bridge. It is far from a walkover, however. Japanese challenger Shahryar, Lord North and the globetrotting State Of Rest, plus the French mare Grand Glory, all hold chances.

There is also a stellar renewal of the Queen Mary in store with 12 fillies defending unbeaten records.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media