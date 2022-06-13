Search

13 Jun 2022

I’m a lot happier – Harriet Dart flourishing after ending ‘toxic’ relationship

I’m a lot happier – Harriet Dart flourishing after ending ‘toxic’ relationship

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jun 2022 6:24 PM

Harriet Dart revealed extricating herself from a toxic relationship has helped her flourish on the court this season.

The 25-year-old broke into the top 100 for the first time earlier this year and has been in impressive form on the grass, reaching the quarter-finals in Nottingham last week and following that up with her first main draw victory in six attempts at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham on Monday.

Dart, currently ranked 106, showed her confidence on grass with an emphatic 6-2 6-0 victory over world number 61 Camila Osorio, breaking the demoralised Colombian’s serve six times.

Dart’s strong results have helped her believe she belongs at the top level, but changes in her life away from the court have been just as important.

“I went through a really bad personal time that was not a fun time in my life last year and I really had to work on a lot of things,” she said.

“I’m a lot happier now, I have a nice boyfriend now, which is nice. I went through a bad relationship, it was very toxic, and I do believe, if you’re happier off the court, you’re happier on the court. It’s like any job, if you bring things from home into the workplace, it’s very challenging.

“I definitely feel like I belong a lot more. In previous years I’ve had some good results, but I’ve lost some pretty close matches.

“To be able to come through a close match last week against a good player like Camila Giorgi, especially when she’s had some good results on grass. It’s not just about doing well here, it’s about doing well the whole year. I feel like I’ve made steps in that way.”

Dart’s reward is a clash with former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in round two.

The Romanian second seed was also a comfortable winner, seeing off Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-1 6-4.

Dart and Halep have met once before, at the Australian Open two years ago, when the British player performed admirably in a 6-2 6-4 defeat.

“It’s another challenge,” said Dart. “I’ve played her in Australia, Rod Laver Arena, so it’s quite different playing her on a different surface. Hopefully the crowd will be in my favour. It’s exciting to see where my game’s at. She’s a multiple grand slam champion.”

Halep was playing her first grass-court match since lifting the Wimbledon trophy in 2019, having been sidelined last year by injury.

She is expecting a tricky afternoon against Dart, saying: “I saw her playing lately. She’s doing great so it’s going to be difficult.

“On grass it’s different, everything is different and she’s used to it, she’s from here, so it’s going to be a big challenge, but I’m here just to play as good as possible and to do my best. It’s everything I ask for.”

The downgrading of the event to the smallest category of the WTA Tour coupled with the absence through injury of Emma Raducanu has given the tournament, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, a more low-key feel than normal.

Croatian Donna Vekic, Serbian lucky loser Aleksandra Krunic and American Lauren Davis were other winners on the first day of main draw action.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media