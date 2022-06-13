Search

13 Jun 2022

Marcelo bids emotional farewell to Real Madrid

Marcelo bids emotional farewell to Real Madrid

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jun 2022 4:14 PM

Marcelo fought back the tears as he bade an emotional farewell to Real Madrid on Monday.

The Brazilian – the most decorated player in the club’s history – was honoured at a special tribute ceremony in recognition of his glittering 16-year spell with the Spanish giants.

The 34-year-old is leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the month after winning 25 trophies, including five Champions Leagues and six LaLiga titles, during his time at the Bernabeu Stadium.

The club captain was presented with Real’s gold membership badge by president Florentino Perez and, although clearly touched, insisted it was a day for happiness rather than sadness.

Speaking at a press conference broadcast by the club’s media channels afterwards, the left-back said: “Today is the happiest day since I have been in Madrid because as I leave I realise that I have left a legacy.”

Marcelo, who will become a free agent next month, intends to continue playing and has been linked with Fenerbahce and Marseille.

Asked if he felt his service should have entitled him to another year with Real, he said: “I do not feel like a legend. There is no problem leaving Madrid.

“Life doesn’t end here. I am not going saying, ‘I wanted another year’.

“I am always going to support Real Madrid and together we have decided to leave it well, and through the front door, looking at everyone’s face.

“I did not want to stay for another year or two out of pity.”

Marcelo would not be drawn on where he might play next.

He said: “When we have something I will talk about it on Instagram!

“I am going to continue playing. I believe I can continue but I am not thinking much about the future (yet).

“The most difficult thing is to say goodbye. To put on this shirt has been the most beautiful.”

Perez also paid tribute to Marcelo, who made 545 appearances for Real in all competitions.

The president said: “It is going to be a day full of emotions. We wanted to pay a passionate tribute to our great captain. We speak of a legend, the player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid.

“Dear Marcelo, you have accomplished all the dreams. You have won absolutely everything.

“You are without doubt one of the best full-backs in the history of world football, a unique player.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media