WATCH: Limerick's Róisín Ní Riain 'absolutely delighted' to win bronze at World Para Championships

Limerick's Roisin Ni Riain celebrates with her bronze medal after the final of the 100m butterfly S13 class at the of the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal
LIMERICK'S Róisín Ní Riain clinched a fantastic bronze medal for Ireland on the opening day of the Madeira 2022 World Para Swimming Championships on Sunday.
The Drombanna teenager produced a superb finish to hold off Joanna Mendak from Poland and claim her medal by just ¼ of a second.
Ní Riain, who competed at Tokyo 2020 last September, swam a time of 1:10 in the heat but she knocked nearly a second off that as she shoed true grit and determination to edge out her Polish competitor and clinch bronze at her first ever World Championships.
Speaking immediately after the race, NI Riain said: "I’m absolutely delighted, I wasn’t expecting it, I was hoping but I wasn’t expecting it so I am absolutely thrilled".
Watch full video of Róisin Ní Riain's reaction to winning her bronze medal win here:
This marks the start of a busy week for Ní Riain who will compete for more times, including today, Monday, when she will again compete for a medal in the SB13 100m Backstroke Final.
Ní Riain, a member of Limerick Swimming Club, is a student at Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh.
Coached by John Szaranek, she is the eldest in her family and has three younger sisters, including twins.
Madeira 2022 World Para Swimming Championships Results:
Róisín Ní Riain, Women’s 100m S13 Butterfly Final, 1.09.05, 3rd place *Bronze Medal
Róisín Ní Riain, Women’s 100m S13 Butterfly Heat, 1:10.6, 4th place
Madeira 2022 World Para Swimming Championships Schedule:
Day 2-Monday June 13
Róisín Ní Riain, Women’s SB13 100m Backstroke Final
Day 4- Wednesday June 15
Róisín Ní Riain, S13 100m Backstroke Final
Day 6- Friday June 17
Róisín Ní Riain, S13 400m Freestyle Final
Day 7- Saturday June 18
Róisín Ní Riain, SM13 200m Individual Medley Final
