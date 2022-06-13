Search

13 Jun 2022

A new star and stopping Dutch dominance – Talking points as Wales face Holland

A new star and stopping Dutch dominance – Talking points as Wales face Holland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

Wales visit Holland after putting their first top-tier Nations League point on the board by drawing 1-1 with Belgium on Saturday.

Holland lead the way in Group A4 with seven points from three games.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points ahead of the game at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam.

New hero

Wales will go to the World Cup in November still relying on Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey to produce. Bale and Ramsey continue to make the difference in the big games, despite a lack of club action. But Wales have unearthed another exciting talent in Brennan Johnson, and the Nottingham Forest forward heads to Rotterdam on a high after scoring his maiden Wales goal against Belgium.

Just rewards

Boss Robert Page was exalted by Wales’ promotion to League A, saying it would provide his players with necessary exposure to top teams. Wales, however, have had to learn lessons fast and painful late defeats to Poland and Holland have left them playing catch-up in the battle to avoid relegation. Confidence has been boosted by the deserved draw with Belgium, which will give Wales belief they belong at this level.

Not your average Joe

Joe Rodon’s club and international career remains a case of chalk and cheese. Rodon failed to make a single Premier League start at Spurs last term, and has made just 15 top-flight appearances (seven as substitute) since joining from Swansea in October 2020. Bale, a former Spurs team-mate, has questioned that lack of game-time. It is a different story on the international stage as Rodon has been majestic for Wales.

Dutch delight

Holland have been on a roll since their Euro 2020 round-of-16 exit to the Czech Republic last summer. Former Manchester United boss Louis Van Gaal has overseen an 11-game unbeaten run since starting his third spell in charge in September. Despite being held 2-2 by Poland in Rotterdam on Saturday, Holland top the group with a three-point lead at the halfway stage.

Losing streak

To say Wales have a poor record against Holland is an understatement. Holland’s last-gasp 2-1 victory in Cardiff on Wednesday made it nine wins from nine games for the Dutch. Those victories include four in World Cup qualifying, ahead of the 1990 and 1998 tournaments, and the goal count is a whopping 26-6 in Holland’s favour.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media