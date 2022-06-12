Rory McIlroy retains Canadian Open title

Rory McIlroy hit a superb final round of 62 to retain his RBC Canadian Open title.
McIlroy, who started the day in a share of the lead with Tony Finau, hit 10 birdies in his eight-under-par round to finish two shots clear of the American on 19 under.
Finau closed with a 64, as did Justin Thomas, who was third on 15 under, while Justin Rose hit the best round of the day, a 10-under 60 earning him a share of fourth place, a shot further back.
