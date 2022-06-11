Search

12 Jun 2022

Roberto Martinez ‘confused’ as to how Wales’ equaliser was allowed to stand

Roberto Martinez ‘confused’ as to how Wales’ equaliser was allowed to stand

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jun 2022 12:04 AM

Furious Belgium boss Roberto Martinez demanded an explanation from “really high up” after describing Brennan Johnson’s Wales equaliser as “comical”.

Johnson scored his first Wales goal three minutes from time to secure the Dragons a 1-1 Nations League draw in Cardiff.

The assistant referee had flagged for offside, but the goal stood after a lengthy VAR offside check – and Martinez called on the football authorities to introduce clarity to such situations.

Martinez said: “I am very confused. I have just seen the images and I cannot explain how the goal was allowed to stand.

“We have gone a little bit mad in that respect. The VAR is there to help the referees.

“When I look at the images, it does not look right. The lines were not parallel to the 18-yard line.

“I don’t expect an explanation from here. I expect it from really high up. The lines don’t work.

“The lines for the offside don’t work. It’s quite comical. We need a software that says who is in an offside position…the lines are comical.

“I would invite you all to watch the images again and tell me what you think.

“Where the toe is, it’s confused with the grass. We need an explanation of this decision.”

Belgium, ranked second in the world, had taken the lead after 51 minutes when Youri Tielemans found space on the edge of the penalty area to drill home.

But Wales, who had seen Ethan Ampadu’s fifth-minute effort ruled out by VAR after Joe Rodon was ruled offside earlier in the move, refused to surrender.

Gareth Bale and Connor Roberts both went close before Johnson slid home fellow substitute Aaron Ramsey’s pass and sent the Cardiff City Stadium crowd wild.

“This shows how far we’ve come as a group,” said Wales manager Robert Page, whose side had lost their opening Nations League games to Poland and Holland to late goals.

“We don’t fear anybody. That’s a benchmark, another statement. When we go a goal behind we don’t give up and we’ll keep going.”

Johnson played a huge role in Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old scored 19 goals last season and hit a post within seconds of arriving as a second-half substitute in Sunday’s World Cup play-off victory against Ukraine.

Page said: “He’s a wonderful talent. I’m looking forward to seeing him in the Premier League next season and watching him grow with us because every time he comes on he impresses.

“He shows his worth so he deserved his goal. He’s got a lot more to come as well. We see it day, in day out. We had a chat with him yesterday.

“Alan Knill (coach) showed him his clips back and where we think he can improve. He’s shown it again.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media