Royal Aclaim puts down major marker for big-race honours

Royal Aclaim looked a filly of immense potential with her comeback victory at Bath.

Seen just once in her career to date, the James Tate-trained three-year-old had been off the track since that run at Newcastle in May last year – where she had subsequent dual Group One winner Perfect Power in third and Molecomb runner-up Fearby in fourth.

A 10-11 chance for her return in the British EBF Novice Stakes, she was always travelling with plenty of zest and Neil Callan’s only moment of worry was getting a clear run.

But once switched she cantered to the front in a matter of strides and won hard held.

Tate can now rightly have big ambitions – and hopes all roads lead to York in August.

“We haven’t had too many concerns with her class, just keeping her sound,” Tate told Sky Sports Racing.

“She was fine before she ran at Newcastle last year and then she got an injury getting ready for Royal Ascot. It’s been a long road getting her back, so I’m pleased to see that.

“It was just one injury, which has just taken a long time to heal. She doesn’t have any niggling issues as such. Hopefully she’ll be OK and we can make a nice plan.”

On what that plan might be, Tate added: “The Nunthorpe, and probably look at a Listed or Group Three between now and then. We do see her at that level and now she has had her first experience of grass we’ll pick out a nice race for her.”