Search

11 Jun 2022

Scotsman flying ahead of Coventry Stakes

Scotsman flying ahead of Coventry Stakes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jun 2022 1:03 PM

Oliver Cole is exuding confidence ahead of Royal Scotsman’s Coventry Stakes run at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

The son of Gleneagles looked raw in defeat on his debut over the minimum trip at Ascot early last month, but was a totally different proposition when stepped up to six furlongs at Goodwood 20 days later, powering home in a novices’ event to score by an easy five lengths.

The Fitri Hay-owned colt is currently a 12-1 chance with Coral for the Group Two contest, which looks set to be another strong renewal, with Godolphin’s Noble Style heading the market following his five-furlong Ascot novice victory on debut.

Yet Cole, who trains in partnership with his father, Paul, is increasingly hopeful that Royal Scotsman will prove his ability.

“He is spot on. Like all these things, every trainer will have high hopes for their horse, but he is pretty magical on the gallops. He doesn’t do much wrong.

“He is very generous in what he gives you. He is an exceptionally good horse. He didn’t surprise us at Goodwood.

“He disappointed us at Ascot first time when he was very green and didn’t know what he was doing, but that extra furlong helped and he learned a lot from it.”

Among a strong team for the Royal meeting, the Coles will be represented by 2020 Cambridgeshire Handicap winner Majestic Dawn in Tuesday’s Listed Wolferton Stakes.

The six-year-old’s final run of last season saw him chase home current Group One Prince Of Wales’s Stakes favourite Bay Bridge in the Listed Jane Seymour at Newmarket.

Though last of four on his reappearance at Chester, he was not fully wound up and he showed his true colours when taking the Listed 10-furlong Festival Stakes at Goodwood last time.

Cole said: “He will run in the Wolferton. We knew he would blow up at Chester, as we said beforehand. After Goodwood, he is now spot on for the race on Tuesday.

“That horse of Sir Michael Stoute’s who won the Gordon Richards at Sandown the other day (Bay Bridge), we had to give him 4lb and he beat us by half a length last year at Newmarket – and that looks very good form.”

The Whatcombe-based handlers also feel that Sunningdale will out-run his current 50-1 odds in the Chesham Stakes on Saturday.

The son of Gleneagles was fourth on his five-furlong debut in a well-contested novice race at Windsor.

Cole added: “Sunningdale is a nice colt who will run in the Chesham. He has a profile a little like Royal Scotsman, as he was forth first-time-out. He is a hell of a lot better than that.

“We also have a nice filly called She’s Hot going for the Albany, who was second on her first run at Kempton.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media