EFL clubs allowed to make five substitutions from next season

Clubs will be allowed to name up to seven substitutes and make five substitutions in Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two matches from the 2022-23 season.
Teams were previously permitted to field three substitutes from seven nominated.
The EFL announced the increase following its annual general meeting on Friday, when clubs approved a number of regulation changes which will come into effect immediately.
As part of the new substitution rules, each club is only permitted a maximum of three opportunities to make changes during the fixture, plus an opportunity at half-time.
Managers may make more than the one substitution on each occasion.
For those commuting further afield, the Condell Road is immediately accessible, linking you to all major road networks within minute
Busy mum Nicole Murphy, who founded Magneplan, with her twin son and daughter Will and Maya who are both seven
Maura O’Neill from Limerick City Tidy Towns with Libby and Suzanne Hickey from South’s |PICTURE: Ava O’Donoghue/iLoveLimerick
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.