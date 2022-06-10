Search

10 Jun 2022

Sergio Perez fastest in opening practice session for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sergio Perez fastest in opening practice session for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jun 2022 2:41 PM

Sergio Perez followed up his Monaco triumph by finishing fastest in Friday’s opening practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

A fortnight on from his win on the famous Monte Carlo streets, Perez, who recently signed a deal to remain with Red Bull until 2024, edged out Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.127 seconds in Baku.

World champion Max Verstappen finished third in the other Red Bull, one place ahead of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, with Lewis Hamilton sixth for Mercedes, 1.2 seconds off the pace.

Perez took advantage of Verstappen’s late tyre blowout to win last year’s race in Baku – his first in Red Bull colours – and the Mexican has started this weekend on the front foot with Red Bull and Ferrari at the top of the class.

For Hamilton, the British driver heads into the eighth round of 22, 75 points adrift of Verstappen.

Mercedes continue to combat the porpoising problems which have wreaked havoc on their season, and Hamilton and team-mate George Russell both suffered with heavy bouncing during the first action here.

At one point, Hamilton’s race engineer Peter Bonnington advised his driver to be wary of crossing the pit-entry line when he completed a lap.

A frustrated Hamilton replied: “It is so bumpy, I couldn’t see the line.”

Russell, who has finished ahead of Hamilton at every round bar the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix to move 34 points clear of his team-mate in the standings, finished eighth.

Verstappen leads Leclerc by nine points in the standings, but the Dutchman complained of understeer throughout first practice and lost control of his Red Bull at the end of the session. The world champion spun at Turn 15 but crucially avoided contact with the barriers before returning to his garage.

Elsewhere, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll thudded the wall at the exit of Turn 15, while Nicholas Latifi and Mick Schumacher suffered from mechanical problems in their Williams and Haas cars respectively, and missed a large chunk of the one-hour running.

The second practice session gets under way at 6pm local time (3pm UK).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media