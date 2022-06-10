Search

10 Jun 2022

Phil Foden back training with England but Kalvin Phillips sits out

Phil Foden back training with England but Kalvin Phillips sits out

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jun 2022 12:51 PM

Phil Foden trained on the eve of England’s Nations League clash with Italy after overcoming Covid-19 but Kalvin Phillips sat out the session.

The 22-year-old Foden, recently crowned PFA Young Player of the Year, missed the fixtures in Hungary and Germany after testing positive for coronavirus.

Gareth Southgate had suggested Foden’s availability for the Molineux double-header against Italy and Hungary was “doubtful” as his recovery was “a bit slow” but the Manchester City star trained with the group on Friday morning.

The attacking midfielder rejoined the Three Lions on Wednesday after they returned from Munich, where Phillips was forced off following an early collision in the 1-1 draw with Germany.

Phillips sustained the impact injury in a challenge with Nico Schlotterbeck and was absent from the open section of training at St George’s Park on Friday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold left the camp following the draw with Germany as agreed after Liverpool’s energy-sapping season went all the way.

James Ward-Prowse looks in line to start against Euro 2020 final foes Italy on Saturday after the Football Association confirmed he will join manager Southgate in the pre-match press conference.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media