10 Jun 2022

Weld on weather watch ahead of Homeless Songs Coronation date

10 Jun 2022 11:06 AM

Dermot Weld has warned Homeless Songs will only run in next week’s Coronation Stakes if the ground is suitable.

A hugely impressive winner of the Irish 1,000 Guineas, she is on target to take part in arguably the most competitive race of the week.

Newmarket Guineas winner Cachet, French Guineas heroine Mangoustine and last year’s champion juvenile filly Inspiral are all set to be in opposition, but Weld has reiterated Homeless Songs will not run at Ascot if the ground is too fast.

“Anything she has done since the Curragh she has done nicely and we are all set for next week provided the ground is suitable,” said Weld.

“I wouldn’t like to see the word firm strongly mentioned in the going.”

Last year’s Chester Cup Falcon Eight got stuck in the mud in the Queen Alexandra Stakes last year but is on course for that race once more.

“Falcon Eight will run in the Queen Alexandra on the Saturday,” said Weld.

“He ran in it last year but the ground had come up very testing by the last race.

“He looks just as good a horse this year and I thought he ran an excellent race this year in the Chester Cup (fifth) with 9st 12lb on his back.

“I think he’s all set to run a very good race.”

