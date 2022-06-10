Search

10 Jun 2022

Fitness fears and familiar foes – talking points ahead of Wales v Belgium

Fitness fears and familiar foes – talking points ahead of Wales v Belgium

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jun 2022 10:44 AM

Wales continue their top-tier Nations League campaign against Belgium in Cardiff on Saturday.

Robert Page’s side have lost their opening two games against Poland and Holland, while Belgium have picked up three points so far.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points surrounding the Cardiff City Stadium clash.

Bale shadow

With Wales having secured qualification for the World Cup for the first time in 64 years, there has been feverish speculation over Gareth Bale’s future. Bale finished his nine-year spell at Real Madrid with a fifth Champions League winner’s medal and is now in need of a new club before November’s World Cup. Football Association of Wales boss Noel Mooney has welcomed reports linking Bale to hometown club Cardiff, saying: “We’d be delighted to see more of him.”

Goalkeeper crisis

Wales have been plunged into a goalkeeping crisis with fitness concerns over Wayne Hennessey and Danny Ward. After his World Cup play-off final heroics against Ukraine, Hennessey missed Wednesday’s defeat to Holland through injury. Ward was forced off against the Dutch at half-time and replaced by third-choice ‘keeper Adam Davies, who could now make his first start. Salford’s Tom King has joined the squad as cover.

Fortress breached

Wales’ proud unbeaten home record fell in the 94th minute against Holland as Wout Weghorst’s header gave the visitors a 2-1 win. Wales had not lost at home since November 2018, a 19-game unbeaten run their longest on Welsh soil. It does not get any easier for Wales with Belgium second in the men’s FIFA rankings. Even at this early stage of the competition, it looks like a battle between Poland and Wales to avoid relegation to League B.

Brilliant Belgium

Belgium bounced back from their shock 4-1 Nations League home defeat to Holland to hit Poland for six on Wednesday. Robert Lewandowski put Poland ahead before Axel Witsel equalised. It was one-way traffic after the break as Leandro Trossard struck twice, with Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker and Luis Openda also on target. Red Devils boss Roberto Martinez continues to have a huge array of talent at his disposal.

Familiar foes

Wales and Belgium have met regularly in recent times. This will be their eighth meeting in the last decade with the score even – two wins apiece and three draws. Wales’ wins came in Euro 2016 qualification, Bale scoring the winner on an electric night in Cardiff, and the quarter-final of that tournament itself, 3-1 in Lille. The two sides drew 1-1 in World Cup qualification in November when Kieffer Moore cancelled out De Bruyne’s early strike.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media